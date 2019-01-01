No sign of Salah losing spark during welcome break at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has seen encouraging signs from the prolific forward who entered the international break in the midst of an uncharacteristic barren spell

Mohamed Salah has shown no sign of having lost his spark at , with Jurgen Klopp confident that a much-needed rest will have served the Egyptian forward well.

Despite being a talismanic presence for his country, the 26-year-old was allowed to skip international duty during the recent break.

Having figured prominently for the Reds during a remarkable debut campaign at Anfield in 2017-18, Salah rushed back from an untimely injury to report for World Cup duty.

He was then returned to the domestic fold on Merseyside and quickly set about hitting the 20-goal mark once more.

There has been a dip since, with Salah going seven games without finding the target to miss out on reaching a half-century in the Premier League for Liverpool.

He is still just one effort behind Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero in the defence of his Golden Boot, though, and is expected to play a prominent role in the Reds’ ongoing title bid.

Klopp believes a fully recharged Salah is raring to go on the back of warm weather training and is looking forward to unleashing him again when pay a visit to Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds boss said of his prolific frontman: "He always played pretty much all games everywhere, for his country, for us and all that stuff, so it was really important [he could have a break].

"Now he will be here, a full week to prepare for the rest of the season, so that's cool.

"I spoke to him, he looked really relaxed and in a good mood. Now, let's go."

While excited by the prospect of a fully fit Salah, Klopp is also looking forward to seeing Liverpool face collective challenges over the coming weeks as they seek to secure major silverware.

He told the club’s official website: “It is [exciting], absolutely.

“That’s what we were always talking about – a season is like that, you constantly prepare a basis for the final weeks. We are now in the final weeks and there will be no interruption anymore, there will only be game after game after game and they all are very, very important.

“On the one side, opponents fight for the spots, and on the other, they will fight [to stay in] the league.

“I think only in the last match, they are not fighting for Champions League and not fighting for staying in the league, but we all see what shape they are in – and they can go to the final, so that’s exciting for them. But these are our opponents.

“Champions League, we don’t have to talk about that because they are all finals, each game is a final. Hopefully, we can stay in that competition for a while.

“We created a wonderful base, now let’s use it.”