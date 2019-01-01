‘No question that Liverpool can go unbeaten’ – Owen feels Reds could become Premier League’s greatest

The former frontman considers Jurgen Klopp’s side to be “far and away the best team” in England as they chase down an elusive top-flight title

are “far and away the best team in the Premier League”, says Michael Owen, with there “no question” that Jurgen Klopp’s side are capable of seeing out the season unbeaten.

The Reds have opened up a 13-point lead at the top of the table after safely navigating 19 games.

A stunning haul of 18 wins and one draw has been collected at the halfway stage of the 2019-20 campaign, with Liverpool heading into the New Year full of confidence.

UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup honours have already been added to their roll of honour, with the promise of more major silverware to come.

It has been suggested the Reds could emulate the achievements of ’s 2003-04 ‘Invincibles’ by avoiding defeat across an entire 38-game season.

A record points haul is also there to be shot at, with having raised that bar to 100 in 2017-18.

Quizzed on whether Liverpool could go unbeaten and top the return of City’s centurions, former Reds frontman Owen told Premier League Productions: “Yes and yes.

“I don’t see why not. They are by far and away the best team in the Premier League.

“Are they the best team that we’ve seen in the Premier League? I think they just need to continue this level for another season or two – get their hands on the trophy for starters.

“There’s no question that they can go unbeaten.

“It will be very interesting to see how Jurgen Klopp juggles his squad, depending on what competitions there are and things like that.

“He might even have won the league so early that he can rest players for other competitions, who knows?

“But this is a seriously good team. Over the season, they have been nothing short of brilliant.”

Liverpool underlined their domestic dominance on Sunday when edging out at Anfield.

Klopp’s men benefitted from more contentious VAR decisions, but have shown on a regular basis this season that they are capable of grinding out results.

As those around them have stumbled, the Reds have continued to march relentlessly towards a first top-flight crown in 30 years.

They will welcome in 2020 on Thursday when playing host to , before then taking in an third round derby date with neighbours .