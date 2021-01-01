'No pressure' - Antonio Habas wants ATK Mohun Bagan to be 'tactically disciplined' against NorthEast United

The Mariners' head coach stressed his trust in the team ahead of the second leg of the ISL semi final...

ATK Mohun Bagan were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their semi-final against NorthEast United in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday. The crucial second leg is set to be played on Tuesday.

Playing without several key players such as Edu Garcia and Sandesh Jhingan who were unfit, coach Antonio Habas made only one substitute in the whole game, when he brought on Pronay Halder for Marcelinho when they were leading 1-0. Carl McHugh had slotted in at the heart of the defence alongside Pritam Kotal and Tiri was an unused substitute.

What Habas said

"[There is] no pressure. The players and staff have to see this opportunity as a big one, maybe one that will not come again. So we have to enjoy the semi-final and (possibly) the final. We have to keep our personality and be tactically disciplined," he said.

Regarding Garcia and Jhingan, Habas provided an update, "We have to evaluate the players. Sandesh is important. "I have to decide after the training session (whether to play Tiri or not)."

Bagan conceded an injury-time goal as NorthEast United substitute Idrissa Sylla rescued a draw for the Highlanders. However, Habas is confident his team can tackle the challenge in the second leg.

"There are different situations in matches. Players are also human, not machines. You can (It's a possibility) have one moment of miscommunication or maybe a bad tactical movement in defence but I think it's the same for every team. The idea is to concede minimum chances for the opponent," he opined.

Scored just once in the last two games

"The strategy is to keep calm, keep the intensity and weigh our moments to go to the final. We have to be more efficient," insisted the two-time ISL winner. "Strikers are not magicians. When we have possibilities, the opponent also has good players and [NorthEast United are] a competitive team. In this situation, it all depends on the players."

Habas went on to put his team's principle to the fore and dismissed the standings in the points table ahead of a knockout round tie.

Article continues below

"In the semi-finals, there is not much difference between the teams because these are the best teams in the league. The difference could be minimal. Maybe a small situation when a team commits a mistake (can be crucial). We have to keep our security and after that score goals. This has been our principle.

"In these matches in the play-offs, the position in the league is irrelevant. For example, the last ISL titles that I won, we weren't in the first position in the league," the former Celta coach concluded.

Further reading: