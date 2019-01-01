No Everton contact for Lozano and Neres - Brands

The Premier League club plan to spend their money wisely in the summer transfer window after being linked with a pair of Eredivisie wingers

’s director of football Marcel Brands has dismissed rumours that winger David Neres and attacker Hirving Lozano will be making a move to Goodison Park in the summer.

The Merseyside club have been linked with both wingers recently, with rumours circulating last December that Lozano would be a transfer target for the Toffees in the January transfer window.

Brands does have a link with Lozano, as he was PSV's director of football when the international signed for the Eredivisie team in 2017, but he has ruled out a reunion in the Premier League.

"That [players being linked] always happens during this period," Brands told NOS.

“I read about Neres, I read about Lozano. You name them, but we have no contact with these players.”

It was previously reported that Brands was interested in bringing Lozano to Goodison, but that he would not pay a premium fee for the winger, and that the 23-year-old, who is currently out with a minor knee injury, was also a target of and .

The unwillingness to pay over the odds shows are wanting to use their money wisely, with Brands stating: “The fact that you can spend money means that you have to be much more careful.

"If you make a mistake here, you will hardly be able to get rid of them.

"Players earn a lot of money and there are not many clubs that can handle such salaries or transfer fees."

Lozano has been in tremendous form this season, scoring 17 goals and assisting 11 in 30 league games, while Neres has also been performing well, bagging eight goals and 11 assists in the league, whilst also grabbing a couple of goals and assists in Ajax’s campaign.

Both players would fit well into Marco Silva’s system of play that has relied on pacy, attacking wingers, and would be excellent replacements for Kevin Mirallas and Yannick Bolasie who will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Everton currently sit eighth in the Premier League, but could be shunted down to ninth if they lose their final game of the season against on Sunday and Leicester beat .

This means Everton will not be playing in Europe next season, which could be a stumbling block when it comes to attracting new recruits in the summer.