No England: Finidi George predicts Euro 2020 champions

Finidi George has tipped either Spain or Italy to emerge as champions of the 2020 European Football Championship, overlooking England.

The quarter-final of the competition commences on Friday evening with eight teams slugging it out to qualify for the last four.

Reigning champions Portugal were knocked out in the Round of 16 following a 1-0 defeat to Belgium – courtesy of Thorgan Hazard’s 42nd-minute strike at Seville’s La Cartuja.

And the legendary Ajax and Real Betis winger is of the opinion either La Furia Roja or Gli Azzurri will emerge as champions when the final is played on July 11 at the Wembley Stadium in London.

To him, both teams would bank on their experiences in the quadrennial European football showpiece.

“That’s a tough one but I tip Spain or Italy for the title,” George told Goal.

“They have won it in the past and the experience is there – which I believe will play a key role in terms of determining the winner.

“However, any team can spring up surprises and win. You can never tell because this is football.



“Belgium have also shown that they have all it takes to emerge as champions too.”

Euro 2020 have witnessed a lot of surprises with Switzerland edging out favourites France in the Round of 16, while the Czech Republic silenced Netherlands 2-0 to send them packing.

Three-time champions Germany crashed out following a 2-0 loss to England with Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane getting the goals.

For the Uefa Champions League and Africa Cup of Nations winner, the shock results are a testimony that there are no longer underdogs in European football.

“It shows that there is a great improvement in other European countries and that you must not under ate any team in football,” he continued.

“On paper, France and Germany were rated as strong contenders to emerge as winners but the real job was done on the field of play.

“They crashed out of the competition because I felt they did not do their homework very well. Euro 2020 is a tournament filled with surprises ad that’s what we are seeing.”