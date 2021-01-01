‘No date set for Van Dijk return, which is a worry’ – Riise can’t see Liverpool spending despite injuries

The ex-Reds full-back is waiting to see when senior centre-halves can return to the fold, with there still little reason to spend big on alternatives

The fact that no return date has been set for Virgil van Dijk should be a “worry” for supporters, says John Arne Riise, but the former Reds full-back is not convinced that Jurgen Klopp needs to spend on another centre-half.

An untimely run of injuries has left the reigning Premier League champions down to the bare bones at the back.

Commanding international Van Dijk, who suffered knee ligament damage in a Merseyside derby date with Everton in October 2020, has been joined on the sidelines by Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

The hope is that Liverpool will be back to full strength before the end of the season, but that may not be the case.

With uncertainty continuing to reign, it has been suggested that Klopp will look to dip into the January transfer market for reinforcements – with a number of targets being mooted, from Ben White to Kalidou Koulibaly via Dayot Upamecano and David Alaba.

Riise told Ladbrokes of the defensive situation at Anfield: “When Virgil van Dijk first got injured I wasn't surprised they didn't seem interested in bringing in a replacement because they had Joe Gomez.

“But then Gomez got injured himself so I thought they might look to bring someone in. At the same time, who is available that's going to be good enough to come in and do a job?

“You'd have to spend a lot of money on getting someone who is better than what Liverpool currently have available to them, and then when Van Dijk returns and Gomez comes back, what are you going to do with the player you spent big money on?

“Klopp clearly has belief in the players he has available to him and to be fair to them they've been good this season - but I can't wait for Van Dijk to come back.

“Nobody is speaking about Van Dijk's return which is a bit of a worry. I've seen him working on the bikes and things but we don't seem to have a date on exactly when he'll be fit again. I just hope it's sooner rather than later.”

Liverpool will be without a number of key men once again when they play host to arch-rivals Manchester United on Sunday, but Riise believes Klopp has enough quality at his disposal to knock the Red Devils from the top of the table.

The Norwegian added: “Goals have dried up in the last few games but I think the return of Thiago Alacantara is going to put an end to that. He's such an important player to this Liverpool side.

“His passes can open up defences and he'll keep things ticking over in the middle of the park, creating chances for his team-mates. He's the main player the team needs back.

“If he plays on Sunday, he'll be the one who opens up Man Utd's defence. For United, Bruno Fernandes is going to be their main man on Sunday - and Thiago is the guy for Liverpool.”