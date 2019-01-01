'No big plans for January' - Everton set for quiet January transfer window, says director of football

Despite spending big in the past couple of years, new arrivals at Goodison Park this month are unlikely

Everton's director of football Marcel Brands has confirmed that the club are not going to make any big signings in the transfer window, saying that there are "no big plans for January".

The Toffees were very active last summer, splashing out almost £50 million on Richarlison, whilst they also brought in a trio of Barcelona players in Lucas Digne, Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes on either permanent or loan deals.

In recent days, Everton have been linked with Porto’s Yacine Brahimi and Boca Juniors’ Wilmar Barrios, but Brands is planning for a quiet month, with his priority being to keep the club's best players in January rather than bring new ones in.

"We don't have big plans. It's a very difficult period to bring players in," said Brands at the club's annual general meeting on Tuesday night.

"We don't want to let our best players go, also other clubs don't. I'm more focused on the summer window than the January window."

Brands did acknowledge that Everton may be forced into action if any of their top stars leave and, if they are to make signings, they would have to be good ones.

He added: "If we sell or loan players, then maybe we have to do something, and if we do something, it has to be good."

Rumours of departures at Goodison Park have not been rampant, with Ademola Lookman reportedly the most likely to leave amid claims he is wanted by Southampton, whose manager Ralph Hasenhuttl worked with the winger at RB Leipzig last season.

Former Southampton and Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin could also be out the door as his gametime at Everton has been reduced as of late.

The decision to not pursue new signings during January comes as Everton still search for consistency under Marco Silva, who has won just one of his last eight Premier League games.

Everton sit 11th in the table, but former Watford boss Silva still has the full backing of the board.

"We put a big bet on Marco and we stick with him, he has our total support," said majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

"Consistency has been an issue but we have had terrific performances and the challenge in the second half is to have more of those performances."