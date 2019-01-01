Nkunku's agent confirms Arsenal interest as midfielder nears PSG exit

The Gunners have opened talks with the Ligue 1 champions regarding the Frenchman's availability, with just two days left of the January window

Arsenal have contacted Paris Saint-Germain regarding a possible transfer for midfielder Christopher Nkunku, according to the player's agent.

The 21-year-old has emerged as a primary transfer target for the Gunners over the last week, as Arsenal boss Unai Emery aims to bolster his current squad.

The Spaniard has stated that Arsenal are only exploring the possibility of loan deals this month, with the option to buy at the end of the season.

Nkunku has been touted as Aaron Ramsey's potential successor at Emirates Stadium, with the Welshman set to leave the club this summer.

Nkunku's agent Jose-Karl Pierre-Fanfan confirmed the rumours of a possible departure for the midfielder and he revealed that Arsenal have already made contact with PSG to discuss a possible deal.

"I am here [in the studio] which is not a good sign," Fanfan told Canal +. "There is a real interest from Arsenal for Nkunku, but the discussions are quite complicated. There are restrictions from Arsenal’s side, they cannot do a transfer in the middle of the season.

"It is still being discussed with PSG, things could still happen in the next 48 hours, but as I said, the fact that I am here means that it does not look good.

“His situation will be evaluated in June, then he will have just one year left on his contract, and his situation will need to be evaluated.

“He is a young boy, who needs to play, enjoy himself, and to sign up for a project for the long term, that is what he is looking for, and he was in that phase with Arsenal but it looks complicated. If we have to wait, then he is ready to do that, he will wait.”

Nkunku has featured in 15 matches for PSG across all competitions this term, contributing one goal and one assist.

At the moment he is not guaranteed regular football under head coach Thomas Tuchel, with several top stars ahead of him in the pecking order at the Parc Des Princes.

The winter transfer window will close on Thursday, which means Arsenal do not have much time to push the deal over the line, especially given the fact they are also trying to wrap up the loan signing of Denis Suarez from Barcelona.