Nkunku intends to honour PSG contract but Arsenal target unsure what future holds

The talented 21-year-old midfielder is hoping to earn an extended stay in the French capital but concedes that anything is possible at this stage

Christopher Nkunku intends to be at beyond the end of his current contract, but a man previously targeted by admits he is unable to predict what his future will hold.

The 21-year-old midfielder is a product of a famed academy system at the giants.

He is taking in a fourth season as part of the first-team fold, but has rarely been a regular.

Nkunku did make 27 appearances across all competitions in 2017-18 and has another 18 outings to his name this term.

He has managed four goals, including two in his last two games in Ligue 1.

The youngster has earned plenty of praise for his showings, but has also seen plenty of talk regarding moves elsewhere.

Arsenal were credited with interest during the January transfer window, with Unai Emery seeking to land players of potential for the present and future.

No move was made and Nkunku has impressed for PSG.

He remains tied to a deal through to the summer of 2020, but no extension has been put in place as yet.

There is an intention on his part to commit to fresh terms at some stage, but that decision may be taken out of his hands as he concedes anything could happen in upcoming windows.

Nkunku told Maxifoot on his plans to remain at Parc des Princes: “It's my intention, my goal, afterwards, yes, I've thought about my future as all the players do.

“Today, I'm a Parisian until the end of my contract in 2020 and after we'll see the club.”

Nkunku has impressed in the last couple of seasons while helping to cover the injury-enforced absence of Brazil international Neymar.

He may, however, slip back down the pecking order once a star-studded squad is back to full health.

That could see interest in his services rekindled, with Arsenal having explored the option of taking Nkunku on loan with an option to buy.