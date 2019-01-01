Nketiah scores for Leeds United, Ajayi shines as West Bromwich Albion hold Brentford

The Anglo-Ghanaian came off the bench to notch his fourth goal of the season while the Nigeria international delivered a fine defensive performance

Edward Nketiah scored as lost against and West Bromwich Albion drew 1-1 with in Saturday’s Championship game.

Anglo-Ghanaian Nketiah came off the bench in the 46th minute and found the back of the net but was not enough to save Marcelo Bielsa’s men from losing 2-1 at Craven Cottage.

The 20-year-old on-loan forward has now notched four goals in 13 Championship games since teaming up with the Whites.

Ajayi, meanwhile, delivered a fine defensive performance for , making one tackle and had a 78% successful pass rate in the encounter.

The Super Eagles star featured for the duration of the game in his 24th appearance across all competitions.

With the result, West Brom maintain their place at the top of the Championship table with 50 points from 23 games while Leeds are second with 47 points from the same number of matches.

Ajayi and Nketiah will hope to continue their performances when West Brom take on Barnsley and Leeds slug it out with on December 26.