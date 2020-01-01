Nketiah extends Arsenal scoring record against Portsmouth

The 20-year-old forward has set a personal best following his second-half strike against Kenny Jackett’s team on Monday night

Eddie Nketiah was on target as defeated Portsmouth 2-0 in Monday’s fifth-round tie.

The youngster was one of the starters for Mikel Arteta’s men against Pompey, and he justified his place with the second goal.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos handed the Gunners a first-half lead before Nketiah sealed victory over the League One outfit in the 51st minute.

More teams

The Anglo-Ghanaian fired past goalkeeper Alex Bass after connecting to Reiss Nelson’s cross to dash the hosts’ ambition of launching a comeback.

With that, the 20-year-old has now scored three goals in his last four starts for the Gunners, with two of those efforts coming in the FA Cup.

Article continues below

3/4 - Eddie Nketiah has scored three goals in his last four starts for Arsenal, with two of those coming in the FA Cup. Clinical. #FACup #PORARS pic.twitter.com/cThmT5DBjA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 2, 2020

Arteta’s side are through to the competition’s quarter-final, and they shift focus to Saturday’s Premier League clash against , where Nketiah would be hoping to extend his impressive form in front of goal.

The Emirates Stadium giants are 10th in the log with 37 points from 27 league outings so far.