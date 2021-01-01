Nine goals in nine games: Man City star Gundogan is Europe's most in-form player

The Germany international midfielder has been more lethal in front of goal than the likes of Ronaldo, Messi and Lewandowski since the New Year

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has started 2021 in unstoppable form, scoring goals with a frequency unmatched elsewhere on the continent.

The Germany international was on target again on Saturday as he scored two goals to help City ease past Tottenham in a 3-0 victory.

Rodri scored his side's opener from the penalty spot before his midfield partner put the result beyond doubt in the second half.

Europe's most prolific player

Since the New Year, Gundogan has been lethal in front of goal.

Saturday's double took him up to nine in as many Premier League games, all of which have been won by City as they have shot to the top of the table.

None of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Robert Lewandowski can match Gundogan, who is the top scorer across all of Europe's 'big-five' leagues in 2021.

And were it not for a missed penalty last weekend against Liverpool, he could now already be on double figures before the middle of February.

Gundogan is also gunning for a national best in England's top flight.

With 11 goals this season in the Premier League, he is behind only Jurgen Klinsmann and Uwe Rosler in the list of the top-scoring Germans in a single league season.

Player League games played in 2021 Goals Ilkay Gundogan (Man City) 9 9 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 6 8 Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid) 7 8 Andre Silva (Frankfurt) 7 8 Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) 8 8 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 7 7

The bigger picture

Thanks to the exploits of the likes of Gundogan, City have embarked on a record-breaking run that, if continued, looks likely to return the Premier League title to the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side have won their last 16 matches in all competitions - 11 in the Premier League - and sit seven points clear at the summit.

Gundogan, meanwhile, is in the form of his life and looks to be a very strong candidate to win the PFA Player of the Year award for the 2020-21 season.

