Nigeria's Sekidika opens Galatasaray goal account as Belhanda and Feghouli complete Denizlispor rout

Three African stars were on song as the Lions bounced back to winning ways in the Super Lig after Sunday's defeat to Besiktas

forward Jesse Sekidika scored his maiden goal on Wednesday while 's Sofiane Feghouli and 's Younes Belhanda grabbed a goal each in their 6-1 victory over Denizlispor in a Turkish Super Lig game.

Sekidika came off the bench in the 84th minute and he was assisted by Ryan Babel in sealing the Lions' emphatic result at the Turk Telekom Stadium with his effort in stoppage-time.

The goal ended the 24-year-old's 11-game drought in the Super Lig since he joined Fatih Terim's side from second-tier club Eskisehirspor in January 2020.

Although he is yet to start a league match since he arrived in Istanbul, the Port Harcourt-born attacker has made five substitute appearances in this campaign.

Earlier in the encounter, Belhanda assisted Emre Akbaba to open the scoring in the sixth minute before Feghouli doubled their lead in the 17th minute.

Ryan Donk made it 3-0 just before half-time while Belhanda found the back of the net in the 64th minute, four minutes after Muhammet Ozkal turned the ball into the back of his team's net.

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo who is currently on loan from , was introduced in the 69th minute while his compatriot Valentine Ozornwafor was an unused substitute for Galatasaray.

West Bromwich Albion reported transfer target Mbaye Diagne was not listed for the encounter but Togo's Mathieu Dossevi saw 63 minutes of action for Denizlispor before he was replaced by 's Ahmed Yasin.

Wednesday's victory fired Galatasaray to third in the Super Lig table with 36 points from 18 matches - two points behind leaders and second-placed who have a game in hand.

Denizlispor, meanwhile, are rooted to the bottom to the table with 14 points after 19 games.