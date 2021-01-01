Nigeria’s Awaziem sees red as Boavista fall at Benfica

The 24-year-old centre back was given the marching orders as the Chequered ones stuttered against the Eagles

Chidozie Awaziem was shown the red card as Boavista suffered a 2-0 defeat to Benfica in Saturday’s Portuguese topflight encounter.

Following a dangerous play by the Nigeria international on Gian-Luca Waldschmidt in the eighth minute of the encounter played at Estadio da Luz, the Chequered ones finished the game with ten men.

In the wake of the foul, Awaziem was cautioned while a penalty was awarded against his team, however, after several VAR replays, referee Manuel Mota reversed his decision, while the kick from the penalty spot was overturned for a freekick.

Fuelled by their 3-0 defeat of Famalicao their last time out, Boavista went into the game hoping to consolidate on that result – which would help their battle against relegation.

Nevertheless, they succumbed to the Eagles notwithstanding their imposing showing against Jorge Jesus’ team.

In the keenly contested affair, the hosts took the lead three minutes before the half-time break after Haris Seferovic tucked the ball into an empty net as goalkeeper Leo goofed a cross from Diogo Goncalves.

Seven minutes into the second-half, Seferovic completed his brace with Goncalves turning provider again. This time, the Swiss forward headed home a cross from the Portuguese midfielder.

Despite constant pressure from the visitors, they were unable to get back into the game as they suffered their 10th defeat of the ongoing 2020-21 campaign.

Angolan midfielder Manuel Luís da Silva Cafumana ‘show’ – who is on loan from Lille - was introduced for Gustavo Sauer in the 54th minute but was unable to rescue Boavista from defeat, while Gambian forward Yusupha Njie was not dressed for action by manager Jesualdo Ferreira.

For the hosts, Morocco international Adel Taarabt was named in the starting XI, albeit, he was substituted for Gabriel in the 55th minute.

Even at their win, Jesus – the hosts’ boss is looking forward to fans returning to the stadium.

“It is one of the best news. It's what all of us who are connected to football want, particularly Benfica because they are our 12th player,” he told the club website.

“The absence of fans has brought great harm to the big teams, like Benfica, which has the biggest fan base in Portugal. We would all be very happy if the return of the fans.”

Following his dismissal, Awaziem will miss his team’s next outings versus Farense and Belenenses.