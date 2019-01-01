Nigeria youngster Okeke linked with a move to Madrid

The full-back is set for her first adventure abroad after she starred in the Super Falcons' campaign in France

defender Chidinma Okeke is set for a move to Europe before the end of August.

's Liga Iberdrola outfit, Madrid are among the potential destinations for the 19-year-old.

Goal understands there has been contact with Okeke from some of Europe's leading clubs, including French D1 Féminine's , having impressed with the Super Falcons in .

The defender is one of the hottest prospects in African football with her speed and athleticism.

The utility player has been developing at FC Robo since joining the Lagos based Nigeria Women's Premier League side in 2010.

This summer she starred on debut with an assist in the Super Falcons 2-0 triumph over .

Before then, she had featured for Nigeria at the U17 and U20 World Cups, including a fine display in France last year.

Earlier in August, Nigeria U20 head coach Christopher Danjuma hinted the Nigerian young sensation is set for a move to Spain.

Danjuma's comments came on the heels of the omission of the 19-year-old from his African Games squad for .

”The trio of Chidinma [Okeke], Olabisi [Saheed] and Peace [Efih] got contracts in Spain and they will be leaving soon,’ he told the media.

The potential move to Europe has also seen her being ruled out of Nigeria's Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifier against this week.

According to Spanish newspaper, Diario AS, Madrid are desperate to boost their ranks with the potential capture of the Nigeria international in the coming days.