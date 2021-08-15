Nigeria winger Kalu collapses before playing again in Bordeaux's draw with Marseille

It was a moment of shock at the Stade Velodrome on Sunday when the Super Eagles forward fell to the ground in the opening minutes

Samuel Kalu collapsed on the pitch but he recovered and played for a little while before he was substituted in Bordeaux’s 2-2 draw against Marseille on Sunday.

Kalu joined Bordeaux players in forming a wall for Dimitri Payet's free-kick and he collapsed there in the fifth minute.

Both teams responded immediately by forming a wall around the Nigeria international while medical personnel rushed to the pitch to stabilise him.

Recall two years ago, Kalu collapsed in training a day before the Super Eagles commenced their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Egypt.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital in Alexandria, where it was confirmed that the 23-year-old had suffered dehydration.