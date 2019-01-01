Nigeria vs South Africa: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Super Eagles are safely into the quarter-finals for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations but have yet to show their best football

face in the second quarter-final at the Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday, with the winner set to play either or Benin in the last four.

The Super Eagles won a thrilling contest 3-2 against to progress, with Odion Ighalo grabbing a double before Alex Iwobi grabbed the winner.

South Africa, meanwhile, upset host nation by pinching a late goal at this venue four days ago, Thembinkosi Lorch the man to send out the Pharaohs as he snatched his first international goal five minutes from the end.

Can Bafana Bafana cause another upset or will Nigeria march on?

Game Nigeria vs South Africa Date Wednesday, July 10 Time 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Squads & Team News

Position Nigeria squad Goalkeepers Ezenwa, Uzoho, Akpeyi Defenders Omeruo, Abdullahi, Troost-Ekong, Balogun, Aina, Collins, Awaziem Midfielders Mikel, Musa, Iwobi, Ndidi, Etebo, Simon, Ogu, Onyekuru, Kalu, Chukwueze Forwards Ighalo, Osimhen, Onuachu

Nigeria are hoping to be boosted by the return of captain John Obi Mikel, who missed the match against Cameroon due to a knee injury. He is a doubt.

Shehu Abdullahi may also be able to play a role after making the bench for the first knockout game.

Possible Nigeria starting XI: Akpeyi; Awaziem, Troost-Ekong, Omeruo, Aina; Ndidi, Etebo; Iwobi, Mikel, Musa; Ighalo

Position South Africa squad Goalkeepers Keet, Bvuma, Williams Defenders Mkhwanazi, Maela, Cardoso, Mkhize, Mphahlele, Hlatshwayo, Hlanti Midfielders Zungu, Serero, Zwane, Mokotjo, Mabunda, Furman, Vilakazi, Kekana Forwards Maboe, Mothiba, Tau, Veldwijk, Lorch

South Africa have not registered any fresh injury problems after knocking out of the competition on July 6 and seem unlikely to make significant changes.

Possible South Africa starting XI: Williams; Mkhize, Hlatshwayo, Mkhwanazi, Hlanti; Zungu, Furman, Mokotjo; Tau, Mothiba, Lorch

Betting & Match Odds

Nigeria are even money favourites to win this match in normal time with Bet365. South Africa are priced as 10/3 outsiders, with a draw at 2/1.

Match Preview

Four-time African champions Nigeria have their eyes fixed on another title, but while they start as favourites for their quarter-final against South Africa, they do so in a respectful manner.

Bafana Bafana, whose only continental triumph came in 1996, struggled in the group stages but put together an impressive display against Egypt in the last-16, thoroughly deserving their 1-0 victory and leaving coach Stuart Baxter delighted with what he saw.

“From the first couple of games we weren’t 100% satisfied with our attacking play,” the Englishman admitted. “The movement around the box was not clear and we had to improve on that.

“But probably the most important thing was to play a game that I don’t think Egypt expected us to play. They would have expected us, I think, to play deeper. Therefore, I wanted to press higher. And try in that way to surprise them with that game plan. I think we did it very well and I think it surprised them and I think that helped us to get a foothold in the game.”

Baxter’s side showed terrific energy in that clash, with Thembinkosi Lorch the standout player. Indeed, he showed enough along with Percy Tau to catch the eye of Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha, who sent a warning to the Super Eagles.

“They look the most dangerous players for Bafana Bafana going forward and they have been instrumental, especially in the last game,” the former player told SABC Football. “Lorch made his debut and he justified his selection, so these are two players I'm worried about.”

Coach Gernot Rohr, meanwhile, has told his side they must be perfectly focused on their upcoming challenge.

“At this stage of the competition, it is important to have total concentration and avoid little mistakes,” he said. “I hope we can produce a better performance from our previous games and also progress into the semi-final.”

Starved of an AFCON semi-final since 2013, a long run for a side of Nigeria’s pedigree, they must overcome opponents who have made life tough for them in recent years.

Indeed, Nigeria have failed to win any of their last five meetings with South Africa, albeit four have been drawn. Now would be a perfect time to end that negative run.