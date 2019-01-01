Nigeria striker Junior Ajayi signs Al Ahly extension
Junior Ajayi has signed a new three-year contract with Al Ahly.
In the summer of 2016, the Nigeria striker joined the Egyptian giants for a reported fee of $2million from Tunisian side CS Sfaxien.
✍🏽 سيد عبد الحفيظ، أعلن عن تمديد عقد جونيور أجاي، لاعب الفريق، لمدة ثلاث سنوات قادمة. pic.twitter.com/OZDdDozXoo— Al Ahly SC (@AlAhly) February 18, 2019
Ajayi helped the Red Devils to two consecutive Egyptian Premier League titles in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 campaigns.
This season, the former Nigeria youth international missed the first five months of the season due to a knee ligament injury against Township Rollers on July 28 and returned in a Caf Champions League game against JS Saoura.
He has since played eight games across all competitions, finding the back of the net thrice.
