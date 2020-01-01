Nigeria legend Okocha regrets not winning African Footballer of the Year award

The 46-year-old flashed back to his 18-year professional career to reveal his football mentor and biggest disappointment

Former captain Jay-Jay Okocha admitted he ‘did enough’ during his playing days and regrets not winning the African Footballer of the Year award.

The ex- Wanderers star came close to securing the coveted individual honour in 1998 after his impressive displays at PSG but he finished in the second-place behind 's Mustapha Hadji.

Five years later, Okocha grabbed the third spot behind Samuel Eto'o and Didier Drogba and in 2004, he came second again after claiming the Best Player award and the Golden Boot with four goals at the 2004 in .

Although he won several laurels in his 18-year career, the 46-year-old said he was probably not destined to win the prize that rewards the best player in Africa.

“And if I’m to say, I’ll say, I regret not winning the African Footballer of the year,” Okocha said in a chat with MasterCard.

“But of course, if you look back, there’s always a time that you say oh maybe you could’ve done a bit better than you did.

“I thought I did enough to have won it because it was not a fluke that I won BBC player of the year three years in a row and not manage to win that CAF award, but I mean maybe it was not meant to be.

“Well, I think I don’t want to sound greedy, but I’ve had an amazing career, I never thought I would make it that big.”

Okocha, renowned for his dribbling skills and creativity, is referred to as a mentor by several African stars and upcoming players, but he picked Pele as his mentor and recalled his experience with the legend in Tunisia back in 1994.

“The person that influenced me the most is none other than Pele,” he said.

“As a child, growing up we were always talking about him and how great he was on the pitch but then, I was fortunate enough to meet him in 1994 during the Africa Cup of Nations final, and I was impressed with the way he conducted himself off the pitch.

“I was blown away with the way he related with everyone.”

Okocha made his Super Eagles debut in 1993 and he played 73 matches, scoring 14 goals before calling time on his international career in 2006.