Onome Ebi scores in Henan Huishang defeat

The Nigerian defender was on target in her side's third defeat of the season, against Wuhan

Onome Ebi scored Hanen Huishang's only goal as her team suffered a 2-1 defeat to Wuhan Jianghan.

The hosts were smarting from a 2-0 defeat to Shanghai last week and aimed to redeem themselves, but fell at their own ground.

Wang Shuang and Byanca scored to give the visitors a two-goal half-time lead at the Xiannongtan Stadium.

The Nigerian then pulled one back with her second-half effort, but could not save Henan from a back-to-back defeat on Sunday.

Ebi, who signed a one-year extension in March, has now scored two league goals in five outings for Henan this term.

The 36-year-old defender featured for the duration of the match alongside compatriot Chiwendu Ihezuo for the home side.

The loss in Zhengzhou leaves Henan in sixth position on the eight-team log with four points from five games.