Nigeria defender Abdullahi Shehu steps up recovery from injury

The Super Eagles right-back is yet to play a match since he suffered a hamstring injury while on international duty in October

Bursaspor defender Abdullahi Shehu has stepped up his recovery from injury by joining his teammates in their group training.

The 22-year-old damaged his hamstring during Nigeria's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification game against Libya on October 13 and has been on the sidelines for the past few months.

Prior to the setback, Shehu has struggled to feature for the Green Crocodiles this campaign making just a single appearance in the Turkish Super Lig.

Bursaspor are 11th in the league table with 21 points from 17 matches – five points above of the drop zone.

With hopes of inspiring his team to better performances in the second half of the season, the former Anorthosis defender player expressed his gratitude after his long-awaited return to training.

“Back training with the boys! It’s been a long time coming!!! All praises due to the most high,” Shehu wrote on Instagram.

Shehu will hope to make Samet Aybaba's squad for their home game against Fenerbahce on Monday.