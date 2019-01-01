Nigeria captain Musa fires Benin and Lesotho warning with brace in Al Nassr win

Ahead of his return to the national team, the Super Eagles captain found the back of the net twice in Saturday's Cup game in Saudi Arabia

Ahmed Musa scored his first two goals in the 2019-20 season as Al Nassr romped to a 5-1 victory over second-tier outfit Afief.

The international played a crucial role in helping Rui Vitoria’s side qualify for the King’s Cup Round of 32 and also stretched their winning run to five games across all competitions.

Musa opened the scoring at Al Majma'ah Sports City Stadium in the 23rd minute and grabbed his second goal of the day after the restart.

Goals from Awadh Khamis, Hamed Al Mansour and Giuliano completed the emphatic win for the visitors.

After missing the country’s two international outings against and , Musa’s brace comes as a boost for Nigeria ahead of their 2021 qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho next week.

The former attacker has played five matches so far this season, including four league games.