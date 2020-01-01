Nigeria beat England, Australia and Germany to win best Women's World Cup jersey

The Africans have beaten their European and Oceania rivals to claim the best jersey of last's year tournament in France

women's national team home kit has been voted the best jersey of the Fifa Women's World Cup held last year in .

The Africans turned out in their eighth appearance at the tournament in a heady mixture of cool green, white, and black evoke sensations of spearmint gum, while the blurred chevrons ooze cool.

The home kit, which was designed by Nike and unveiled in 2018, earned numerous reviews during the global showpiece held last summer, hence its nomination according to Fifa on Sunday.

More teams

The Super Falcons were the only African country at the global showpiece shortlisted for the four-nation jersey poll, which also includes , , and .

The poll, which ended on Monday, had 2,348 people involved in the voting process, with Nigeria finishing top with 50 percent of the votes.

Article continues below

Behind the Nigerian jersey, Australia came second with 21 percent and England were placed third with 15 percent while Germany finished fourth with 15 percent in the four-nation ranking.

The Super Falcons recorded a 2-0 victory over - which was their only win of the tournament but was safe to power the West Africans to the Round of 16 for the first time since 1999.

Having been bounced out by Germany last summer, African champions will celebrate their international victory via the fan poll over the European giants and two-time world champions.