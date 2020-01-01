Nigeria and Lille forward Osimhen's father passes away

The 21-year-old striker is grieving after his father succumbed on Sunday morning

striker Victor Osimhen has been thrown into mourning after announcing the sudden death of his father.

The Super Eagles star took to social media on Sunday morning to disclose the sad news backed with a broken heart emoji.

"RIP Dad. No words to describe this feeling," he tweeted.

The 21-year-old is now an orphan having previously lost his mother at a young age.

Prior Sunday's tragedy, Osimhen recalled how his father helped him and his siblings despite the difficult situation of things as a youngster.

"I lost my mom in October, I do not even remember the year. I was small. Three months later, my father lost his job. It was very hard for our family," he said while recounting his journey to stardom.

"My brother sold sports newspapers, my sister, oranges in the street and me, bottled water in Lagos in the middle of the traffic. We have to survive so we stick together.

"In the evening, we were all together and we gathered the money on the table. We gave everything to our big sister and she made food and organized everything.

"Part of my life has been a struggle to survive. But that's all I am today in the end. It's hard to classify all but each event has created my personality. "

Osimhen enjoyed a fantastic debut season at Lille after signing a five-year deal from Charleroi, scoring 18 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions.

He ended the 2019-20 season as top scorer in Christophe Galtier’s team, contributing 13 goals and four assists in 27 games as they finished fourth in the league table.

During the campaign, he was named the Ligue 1 Player of the Month for September.

Osimhen was part of the Super Eagles’ squad that won bronze at the 2019 , managing only 45 minutes of football in the tournament as a second-half substitute for Odion Ighalo in the third-place match against .

He has scored three goals after two games to boost 's chances of qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in as they sit at the top of Group L.

The former youngster grabbed the equaliser in the Super Eagles' 2-1 win over Benin at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on November 13 before scoring a brace against Lesotho four days later at Maseru.