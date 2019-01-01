Nidzam targets 3 from last 2 SL matches

Felda increased their Super League chances from flickering to a large fire after holding PKNP to a 1-1 draw in Manjung.

The target is clear for Felda United's head coach Nidzam Jamil - get a win from the remaining two matches and his team will be safe to play in the top tier of Malaysian football for another season. All that after S. Chanturu's goal helped Felda United to prevent FC from picking up three points on Saturday.

But Nidzam's wishes will not be easy to be materialised as they will be taking on and in the final two matches next week. Facing up against the second and third placed teams in the consecutively is a cruel stroke of fate for Felda.

"I think it was a fair result. Both teams are crazy for points now. Perhaps the advantage now for us is that we have two games left but at the same time, the disadvantage is that we will be meeting Pahang which will be a very tough game. I'm not sure what Pahang's approach is because they still need to secure second place.

"But I promised to the management and to the players that we will drag this until the final weekend. That means we'll have to get a good result against Pahang and Kedah. As for Kedah, they have the final the following week so maybe they will rest players to avoid injuries.

"But we'll have to do our part and try to get at least three points from these two matches," said Nidzam after the draw away to PKNP.

Tied with PKNP on 16 points, Felda has a worse goal difference compared to PKNP but only by the one goal. Yet with two matches remaining, the probability of that changing is a huge one. While looks mathematically still in the run, it would require Felda and PKNP to lose the final three matches between them for the City Boys to stand a chance of staying up.

It has been an incredible turnaround job for Felda who looked dead and lost a few months ago. They were bottom of the league for seven consecutive rounds of matches and look destined for the Premier League. To have it within their hands now speaks volume of the work Nidzam had done at the club.

