Nicolas Pepe, Ismaila Sarr lead 11-man shortlist for 2019 Marc-Vivien Foe trophy

Eleven players from 10 different countries are set to jostle for the award of the best African player in the French Ligue 1

's Nicolas Pepe, ' Ismaila Sarr alongside nine other African stars have been nominated for the 2019 Marc-Vivien Foe prize.

Marc-Vivien Foe prize is an annual award in honour of the former international, two-time winner, who died during 2003 Fifa Confederations Cup game against in .

⚽🌍 On connaît les 11 finalistes du Prix Marc-Vivien Foé ! Selon vous, qui sera le joueur africain de l'année en #Ligue1 ?

➡ https://t.co/0lYzdkV8y9 pic.twitter.com/TGqeTfER8q — FRANCE 24 Français (@France24_fr) April 2, 2019

Pepe who is currently the second top scorer in the French top-flight behind PSG's Kylian Mbappe will battle two-time nominee Wahbi Khazri and previously selected candidates Max Gradel, Francois Kamano and Bertrand Traore for the top prize.

Cameroon's Karl Toko Ekambi won last year's accolade before his switch to and his successor will be announced on May 13.

Full list of nominees

Youcef Atal (Nice/ )

Yunis Abdelhamid ( / )

Stephane Bahoken (Angers/Cameroon)

Denis Bouanga ( /Gabon)

Max Gradel ( /Cote d'Ivoire)

Francois Kamano ( /Guinea)

Wahbi Khazri ( / )

Nicolas Pepe (Lille/Cote d'Ivoire)

Lebo Mothiba ( / )

Bertrand Traore (Lyon/Burkina Faso)

Ismaila Sarr (Rennes/ )