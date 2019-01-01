Otamendi out of Argentina squad with ankle injury
Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi has withdrawn from the Argentina squad due to an ankle injury.
Otamendi played the full 90 minutes as City came from behind to beat Swansea City 3-2 and reach the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday.
But, ahead of upcoming friendlies against Venezuela and Morocco in preparation for the Copa America, he has been forced to pull out of the national team squad.
The 31-year-old centre-back started all four games for Argentina at last year's World Cup as Jorge Sampaoli's side were knocked out by France in the last 16.
His City team-mate Sergio Aguero was a surprise omission from Argentina's squad despite topping the Premier League's scoring charts with 18 goals.
Lionel Scaloni has been placed in charge until after the Copa America this summer but has been without a handful of senior players.
Barcelona's Lionel Messi is included for the first of the games against Venezuela, scheduled to take place at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano.
But Angel di Maria and Gonzalo Higuain continue to be omitted, while ostracised Inter forward Mauro Icardi has also been overlooked for the international double-header.
In his six games in charge, Scaloni has won four, drawn one and suffered one defeat to Brazil back in October.