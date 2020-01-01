Nicolas Anelka Netflix documentary: How to watch, release date & full details

An upcoming documentary will delve into the former France international's controversial career - including the infamous events of the 2010 World Cup

Ex- and star Nicolas Anelka is set to be the subject of his own documentary, following in the digital streaming platform's successes with Sunderland Till I Die and the Leeds-centric Take Us Home.

A prolific goalscorer in his own right, Anelka has also been at the centre of various controversies - with the documentary expected to be a tell-all of his side of those stories.

Goal has what you need to know about the upcoming Nicolas Anelka documentary including how to watch it, when it will be released and more.

What is the Nicolas Anelka documentary?

The former international's upcoming documentary will be titled Anelka: Misunderstood.

Despite successful spells at the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea , and - where he won a combined two Premier League titles, a title and a , not to mention a European Championship with France - his career has been doused in controversy.

In the trailer, Anelka is seen saying, “I’m a footballer, I wasn’t there to have fun. If you really like me and want to do what I’ve done, you’ll only make enemies.”

Anelka: Misunderstood will no doubt delve into the ex-Arsenal star's side of the events, with his infamous exclusion from France's 2010 World Cup squad certain to be explored.

Says Netflix: "Bad boy or football genius? Famed French footballer Nicolas Anelka's controversial legacy is examined in an unflinching documentary".

Former team-mates and coaching figures such as Arsene Wenger, Thierry Henry, Didier Drogba, Emmanuel Petit and Paul Pogba will all provide insight on the Frenchman.

In one of the most high-profile controversies of his career, Anelka was sent home from the France team after allegedly verbally abusing then-coach Raymond Domenech at half-time during Les Bleus' 2-0 defeat to at the World Cup.

After being criticised for his positioning by Domenech, Anelka reportedly told him in French: "Go f*** yourself you son of a w****".

Anelka refused to apologise for the exchange after being asked to do so by the French Football Federation (FFF). As punishment for the exchange, Anelka was handed an 18-game suspension from international football, though he later claimed he found the situation hilarious as he had already decided to retire from France duty.

His indivudal honours include a Premier League Golden Boot with Chelsea during the 2008-09 season, and a two-time inclusion in the PFA Team of the Year.

He retired from football in 2015 after a stint with FC.

You can watch the trailer for Anelka: Misunderstood below.

When will Anelka: Misunderstood be released?

Anelka: Misunderstood will be released August 5.

How can I watch Anelka: Misunderstood?

You will need a Netlix account to watch Anelka: Misunderstood. The link to watch the series is here.

In order to set up an account, go to www.netlix.com and follow the instructions or do so via the app.

In the UK, monthly Netlix subscription prices range from £5.99 (basic) to £8.99 (standard) to £11.99 (premium).

In the U.S., a monthly Netflix subscription will cost from $8.99 (basic) to $12.99 (standard) to $15.99 (premium).