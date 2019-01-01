Niang and Camavinga’s efforts not enough as Rennes succumb to Nice

The Senegal international and Angolan youngster’s contributions could not prevent the Red and Blacks from defeat at Roazhon Park

Eduardo Camavinga and Mbaye Niang’s efforts failed to lift in their 2-1 loss to Nice in Sunday’s game.

Both players were handed their fourth league starts of the season and were on parade for the duration of the game but could not help the Red and Blacks overcome Patrick Vieira’s side.

After victories over , and , Julien Stephan’s men headed into the encounter with an intention of continuing the impressive form after Gautier Lloris turned the ball into his net to open the scoring for Rennes.

Wylan Cyprien equalised for the visitors in the 63rd minute before Racine Coly grabbed the all-important match-winner in stoppage time.

With the defeat, Rennes are second on the league standings behind PSG with nine points from four games.

Niang and Camavinga will hope to help the Red and Blacks return to winning ways in their next league game against Brest on September 14.