NFL London: Which American Football teams have played
European football might be the world's most beloved sport and the so-called "beautiful game", but that doesn't mean that American football is any less loved across the pond; in fact, it has quite a large following in the U.K., with NFL matches played in London regularly.
From the San Francisco 49ers to the Philadelphia Eagles, the biggest and best of the NFL teams have all played games on U.K. soil. GOAL has what you need to know about which NFL teams have played in London, which stadiums in London host NFL games and more.
NFL teams that have played in London
Below is a comprehensive list of every NFL team that has played at a London stadium.
NFL games part of the NFL International Series played in London are a string of games during the regular season played outside of the United States.
Team
Stadium
Year
New York Giants
Wembley Stadium
2007
Miami Dolphins
Wembley Stadium
2007
San Diego Chargers
Wembley Stadium
2008
New Orleans Saints
Wembley Stadium
2008
New England Patriots
Wembley Stadium
2009
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wembley Stadium
2009
Denver Broncos
Wembley Stadium
2010
San Francisco 49ers
Wembley Stadium
2010
Chicago Bears
Wembley Stadium
2011
St Louis Rams
Wembley Stadium
2012
Pittsburgh Steelers
Wembley Stadium
2013
Minnesota Vikings
Wembley Stadium
2013
Jacksonville Jaguars
Wembley Stadium
2013
Miami Dolphins
Wembley Stadium
2014
Oakland Raiders
Wembley Stadium
2014
Detroit Lions
Wembley Stadium
2015
Indianapolis Colts
Wembley Stadium
2016
Los Angeles Rams
Twickenham Stadium
2016
Cleveland Browns
Twickenham Stadium
2017
Tennessee Titans
Wembley Stadium
2018
Philadelphia Eagles
Wembley Stadium
2018
Carolina Panthers
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
2019
Cincinnati Bengals
Wembley Stadium
2019
Houston Texans
Wembley Stadium
2019
New York Jets
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
2021
Atlanta Falcons
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
2021
NFL venues in London
There are three stadiums which have hosted NFL games in the past, and they are London's historic Wembley Stadium (nicknamed "the home of football" and home to the England national team), the brand-new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Twickenham Stadium.
Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium share mots of the NFL hosting duties, though the North London stadium remains the first and only stadium to be designed specially for NFL games outside of North America.
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosted its first NFL game on October 6, 2019, when Chicago Bears played Oakland Raiders to a record crowd of 60,463.
Stadium
Capacity
Wembley Stadium
86,000
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
62,850
Twickenham Stadium
75,000