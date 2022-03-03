NFL London: Which American Football teams have played

Here's GOAL's comprehensive guide on which NFL teams have played in London, which London stadiums have hosted NFL games, and more

European football might be the world's most beloved sport and the so-called "beautiful game", but that doesn't mean that American football is any less loved across the pond; in fact, it has quite a large following in the U.K., with NFL matches played in London regularly.

From the San Francisco 49ers to the Philadelphia Eagles, the biggest and best of the NFL teams have all played games on U.K. soil. GOAL has what you need to know about which NFL teams have played in London, which stadiums in London host NFL games and more.

NFL teams that have played in London

Below is a comprehensive list of every NFL team that has played at a London stadium.

NFL games part of the NFL International Series played in London are a string of games during the regular season played outside of the United States.

Team

Stadium

Year

New York Giants

Wembley Stadium

2007

Miami Dolphins

Wembley Stadium

2007

San Diego Chargers

Wembley Stadium

2008

New Orleans Saints

Wembley Stadium

2008

New England Patriots

Wembley Stadium

2009

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Wembley Stadium

2009

Denver Broncos

Wembley Stadium

2010

San Francisco 49ers

Wembley Stadium

2010

Chicago Bears

Wembley Stadium

2011

St Louis Rams

Wembley Stadium

2012

Pittsburgh Steelers

Wembley Stadium

2013

Minnesota Vikings

Wembley Stadium

2013

Jacksonville Jaguars

Wembley Stadium

2013

Miami Dolphins

Wembley Stadium

2014

Oakland Raiders

Wembley Stadium

2014

Detroit Lions

Wembley Stadium

2015

Indianapolis Colts

Wembley Stadium

2016

Los Angeles Rams

Twickenham Stadium

2016

Cleveland Browns

Twickenham Stadium

2017

Tennessee Titans

Wembley Stadium

2018

Philadelphia Eagles

Wembley Stadium

2018

Carolina Panthers

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

2019

Cincinnati Bengals

Wembley Stadium

2019

Houston Texans

Wembley Stadium

2019

New York Jets

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

2021

Atlanta Falcons

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

2021

NFL venues in London

There are three stadiums which have hosted NFL games in the past, and they are London's historic Wembley Stadium (nicknamed "the home of football" and home to the England national team), the brand-new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Twickenham Stadium.

Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium share mots of the NFL hosting duties, though the North London stadium remains the first and only stadium to be designed specially for NFL games outside of North America.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosted its first NFL game on October 6, 2019, when Chicago Bears played Oakland Raiders to a record crowd of 60,463.

Stadium

Capacity

Wembley Stadium

86,000

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

62,850

Twickenham Stadium

75,000