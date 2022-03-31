NFF sack entire Super Eagles technical crew, confirm Eguavoen resignation

The Nigeria Football Federation have announced the sacking of the entire Super Eagles coaching crew while confirming the resignation of Augustine Eguavoen earlier on Thursday.

The NFF took the decision following the country’s failure to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup following a 1-1 draw with Ghana at the M.K.O Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday, confirming the news in a statement on their official Twitter handle.

Despite Nigeria’s failed outing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, the country’s football ruling opted to retain the services of Eguavoen’s crew including Joseph Yobo, Aloysius Agu, Salisu Yusuf and Paul Aigbogun, while introducing former U17 coach Emmanuel Amuneke.

With the 2013 African champions not featuring in Qatar 2022, the coaches have been shown the way out a few hours after Eguavoen had tendered his resignation.

“The NFF has in the meantime withdrawn the two-and-half year contract offered [to] the coaches and terminated the appointment of the entire technical crew of the team with immediate effect,” the statement made available to GOAL by the NFF read.

“A new crew will be announced after a proper review to lead the new charge of reinvigorating the Super Eagles to face future challenges appropriately.”

NFF’s general secretary Mohammed Sanusi also wished them all the best in their future undertakings.

“We thank the coaches and team officials for their service to the nation and wish them success in their future endeavours,” he said.

The appointment of the technical crew came in the wake of the sack of German tactician Gernot Rohr.

Rohr was named as permanent manager in August 2016, following the departure of Nigeria great Sunday Oliseh.

The former Burkina Faso manager led the country to the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia as well as the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations – where Nigeria finished third after defeating Tunisia in the third-place match.

Before he was axed, the 68-year-old came under heavy criticism from Nigerians after the Super Eagles struggled but eventually advanced from Group C in the second round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Germany 2006 was the last World Cup Nigeria missed after losing the ticket to debutants Angola on the head-to-head rule.

The country will now shift focus to future challenges, including the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.