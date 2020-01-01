Neymar providing Vinicius ‘inspiration’ as Real Madrid starlet eyes regular Brazil role

The talented 20-year-old is looking to follow the lead of an illustrious countryman by silencing his doubters and starring for club and country

starlet Vinicius Junior considers Neymar to be his “inspiration” when it comes to dealing with critics and becoming a star man for club and country.

At 20 years of age, a player of considerable promise at Santiago Bernabeu is still finding his feet at the very highest level.

Time is a commodity that few are afforded in the modern game, though, and Vinicius has faced some uncomfortable questions in his short senior career to date.

His lack of end product has seen him fall under the microscope at times, with more expected from a youngster with so much potential.

He has been defended by the likes of Zinedine Zidane, with patience set to be shown in an emerging talent who boasts lofty ambitions.

Vinicius believes he can become a key man for Madrid and , with lessons being taken from talisman Neymar and the path he has taken to the top of the game.

“Some people don't even like Neymar,” Vinicius pointed out to Yellow and Green Football when quizzed on the attention he attracts.

“I don't like thinking about the bad moments of my career.

“Sure, I hope to be able to make all Brazilians like me one day. I hope to play for the national team again.

“Many of my idols are there. Neymar is my inspiration.

“I've been working towards a call-up and I hope to make our people happy. I want to play at the next World Cup.”

Vinicius was called upon by Brazil for the first time in February 2019.

An unfortunate injury robbed him of the opportunity to make his debut in friendly dates with and the , with Selecao boss Tite then overlooking the youngster in his Copa America plans.

A bow was finally made against in September 2019, with Vinicius going on to finish that campaign as a regular at Real Madrid and a title winner.

He is now raring to go ahead of the new season, with the Blancos set to open the defence of their Spanish top-flight crown with a trip to on September 20.