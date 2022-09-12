Neymar resents Mbappe drama but wary of adding to PSG unrest

Neymar's frustration with PSG team-mate Kylian Mbappe hasn't subsided, GOAL understands, but it isn't threatening to impact the PSG dressing room.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? All is not fully well in Paris, as despite recent talks and a team-wide meeting, Neymar still resents what he sees as unneeded drama between himself and Mbappe, which spilled into the public eye during a penalty dispute earlier this season. He believes Mbappe is responsible for the conflict.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar and Mbappe have been at odds since the start of the season, with Mbappe initially upset by Neymar's growing dressing room influence and Neymar feeling Mbappe has repeatedly been selfish on and off the pitch. An incident in the Champions League last week when Mbappe went for goal (and missed) against Juventus instead of teeing up Neymar for a likely tap-in irked the Brazilian star, GOAL has been told.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Neymar has been careful not to let his frustration boil over in the dressing room, with Sergio Ramos serving as a close confidant in recent weeks. It hasn't impacted Neymar's play, as he's scored eight goals in seven Ligue 1 games. The duo have so far listened to manager Christophe Galtier's plea to play nice for the cameras.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Neymar, Mbappe and Co. are set to face Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday in the Champions League.