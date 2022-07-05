'I have a clear idea for Neymar' - New PSG boss Galtier calms down transfer talk for Brazilian star

The world's most expensive player has been strongly linked with a summer move, but could now be handed a fresh start at Parc des Princes

Christophe Galtier has confirmed that he wants Neymar to stay at Paris Saint-Germain, with the club's new head coach claiming to have a "very clear idea" of how to bring the best out of the Brazilian superstar.

Former Lille manager Galtier inherited the managerial reins at Parc des Princes following Mauricio Pochettino's sacking on Tuesday morning.

The Argentine paid the ultimate price for PSG's latest failure in the Champions League, which also sparked fresh rumours over Neymar's future at the club, but Galtier says that the 30-year-old will be central to his plans.

Galtier insists Neymar will stay at PSG

GOAL has reported that PSG are ready to let Neymar go if they receive a suitable offer in the current transfer window, with the forward having largely failed to live up to his world-record €222 million (£191m/$228m) price tag since joining the club from Barcelona in 2017.

A potential return to Camp Nou has been suggested for Neymar, while Premier League trio Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle have also been credited with an interest in his services, but Galtier doesn't want to see such a talented player walk through the exit doors.

"Neymar is a world-class player, what coach wouldn't want him in his squad. We have to find a balance in the team," the Frenchman said in his first press conference.

"I have a very clear idea of what I want from him. I haven't met him yet but I want him to stay with us."

What has Galtier said about Mbappe?

Galtier also commented on Kylian Mbappe's decision to snub a transfer to Real Madrid in favour of signing a new three-year contract at Parc des Princes.

The new PSG boss is glad that he will have the chance to work with the World Cup winner, but doesn't want him to become overburdened with responsibility due to his superstar status in Paris.

"As a Frenchman I am very happy that he is staying in France: it is good for our league and PSG. I have not had any exchange with him," Galtier said.

"I know what Kylian expects from the team. We know what he brings to the team. We must not give him all the weight of the result.

"He is a young player on whom I don't want to add pressure."

