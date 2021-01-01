Neymar picks Ronaldo, Messi & Mbappe skills as PSG star pieces together his perfect player

The Brazilian forward has also acknowledged traits of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Robert Lewandowski in his complete footballer

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has pieced together his ultimate footballer, with skills taken from the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Brazil international has also found space for some of his own qualities, along with those of a current club colleague and World Cup winners in defence and midfield.

A prolific striker on the books at Bayern Munich also gets the nod, with Neymar's ultimate player looking very much like the complete package.

What has been said?

Ahead of Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five returning for its fifth edition this summer, the PSG forward has been asked to piece together an ultimate player.

He said when that task was put to him: "Oh man…the perfect player?!

"[Should I consider myself or not?] I can consider myself, good. I think the physicality of Cristiano Ronaldo, Ibrahimovic’s elasticity, the heading game of Sergio Ramos, Mbappe’s speed, left leg of Messi, my right foot, [Robert] Lewandowski’s positioning, the tackling of [N'Golo] Kante and the creativity in the midfield of [Marco] Verratti."

What can Neymar achieve this year?

PSG remain in the hunt for another Ligue 1 title, with that battle going down to the wire in France, while a Coupe de France success was secured on Wednesday without the suspended Neymar.

He has committed to a new contract at Parc des Princes through to 2025 and hopes to continue chasing down honours now that any uncertainty over his future has been brought to a close.

On his aims for 2021, the 29-year-old said: "My plans for this year are to win every competition that I’ll take part in.

"I’m not sure if I will be playing the Olympic Games, but I know I love to win and I want to play as many competitions as possible. Let’s see what happens."

Who could follow in Neymar's footsteps?

The former Santos and Barcelona forward is not the first player from his country to illuminate European football, and he will not be the last.

A steady production line of talent continues to tick over in South America, with Neymar expecting a number of countrymen to follow in his footsteps over the coming years.

Asked to pick out a few Brazilian stars that are ready to shine outside of their homeland, the PSG ace said: "Gabriel Menino... there’s also Caio Jorge from Santos FC, he’s very talented. I’ve watched two matches of Libertadores where he was playing, he might shine in Europe.

"I also like Gerson from Flamengo very much. His time in Brazil has already passed, he needs to come to Europe!

"Gabigol can do a great job in Europe also. [There are] so many other players, but these four names are the main Brazilian players nowadays and they should play in Europe."

