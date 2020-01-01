Neymar in 'a good state of mind', says Tuchel as PSG target historic quadruple

The Brazilian is fully fit and on good form as the French champions target two more domestic trophies and the Champions League

Neymar is in good shape and ready to help fight for three more trophies this season, according to manager Thomas Tuchel.

PSG get their campaign back underway on Friday with the Coupe de final against , after the season was cut short.

The Coupe de la Ligue final against follows a week later, before attention switches to a quarter-final clash with free-scoring on August 12.

By way of preparation, PSG have played a series of friendly matches in recent days, scoring 20 goals and conceding zero in three successful games.

They beat Le Havre 9-0 and Waasland-Beveren 7-0, before rounding things off with a 4-0 win over on Tuesday.

Neymar has led the charge in attack, and Tuchel is glad to have him on top form.

“I'm not surprised. He came back in a good state of mind, in good shape,” Tuchel told a press conference.

“He adapts super quickly to all training sessions, he got up to speed very quickly.

“It's important for him to play as much as possible. He was given as many minutes of playing time as possible.

“He will be on the field tomorrow. He's in good shape, decisive, and that's the best thing for us.”

After the 7-0 thrashing of Belgian side Waasland-Beveren, Neymar admitted to being worried about potentially being injured after some surprisingly physical play for a friendly game.

"Yes, we were a little scared,” he told BeIN Sports. “We are here for a friendly match so those types of things should not have been happening.

"We are here to prepare ourselves, but also to be careful. But us too, we gave them a little bit back, so there are no problems."

Nevertheless, he didn’t seem to be lacking in confidence when he took on Celtic four days later.

After the game, Hoops boss Neil Lennon accused the Brazilian of ‘trying to wind people up’, saying he knows just how infuriating his show-boating antics can be.

Midfielder Callum McGregor also spoke of Neymar 'taking the mickey' in previous clashes, though he admitted the Brazilian has the quality to punish any lapses of concentration that come as a result.