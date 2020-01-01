Newly-invited Nigeria goalkeeper Osigwe contracts coronavirus ahead of Sierra Leone showdown

The 26-year-old goalkeeper is a doubt for next month's Afcon qualifiers after his latest medical update

Swiss club Lugano announced that newly-invited goalkeeper Sebastian Osigwe has tested positive for coronvairus.

Osigwe was handed his debut Super Eagles call-up on Thursday ahead of their double-header qualifiers against Sierra Leone in November, and his health status was confirmed shortly after.

The Luzern-born goalkeeper and Mattia Bottani contracted the virus in Maurizio Jacobacci's team while six other players have been quarantine.

With eight players out of their next Super League fixture against on November 1, Lugano reached out to the league authorities and their request for postponement of the encounter to a later date has been approved.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Osigwe will be passed fit and available for the Super Eagles' upcoming matches against Sierra Leone at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on November 13 while the second-leg will take place in Freetown four days later.

He joins Maduka Okoye and returning Daniel Akpeyi as the three goalkeepers in Gernot Rohr's latest selection but Katsina United's Ikechukwu Ezenwa is on the standby list.

Osigwe joined Lugano this summer after leaving Swiss second-tier club Kriens. He has played in four league matches so far with three ending in draws and one win.