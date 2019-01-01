Newcastle see path cleared for €60m Joelinton as Leipzig admit they can't compete

The Magpies are close to completing a big-money deal for the Hoffenheim striker, with Ralf Rangnick "amused" by talk of his side making a bid

Ralf Rangnick concedes would not be able to match 's reported €60 million (£52m/$68m) bid for Joelinton, although he doubts the Magpies would make such a move.

Both Leipzig and Newcastle are said to hold an interest in 's Brazilian striker, with reports in suggesting the club are close to a record-breaking deal.

Rafael Benitez's men broke their long-standing transfer record in January as they paid Atlanta United in the region of £21m ($27m) for playmaker Miguel Almiron, who starred on his full debut against on Saturday.

Despite this, Rangnick, discussing Leipzig's interest in Joelinton, is sceptical that Newcastle would shell out a massive fee, as controversial owner Mike Ashley looks to sell the club.

He did acknowledge that the purported asking price of €60m would also rule Leipzig out of the running for the 22-year-old, though.

"I only read that Newcastle want to pay [roughly] £50m for him," Rangnick said of the reports, speaking before Leipzig face Hoffenheim and Joelinton on Monday.

"Coming with this fee, the player would get a fitting contract. We are not able to pay this, whoever the player is.

"If these numbers are true, [Leipzig could not pay it]. Although it would surprise me, because Mike Ashley, who has never paid more than around £20m for a player, is thinking about selling the club and wants to make a profit.

"That he, at the end of his tenure at Newcastle, would buy a player for so much money is hard to believe.

"But it doesn't matter, even if the fee is a bit below that. We will never be a club who can afford such players. It amused me a bit in these past days, reading this and also being linked to the player.

"He is a great player but there are more great players - at Hoffenheim and at other teams in the ."

Joelinton has scored 10 goals in all competitions this season, having spent his first two years at Hoffenheim out on loan with .

He extended his Hoffenheim contract through to 2022 in November.