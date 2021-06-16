Newcastle United

Newcastle Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

Steve Bruce's side finished 12th in the table last season and face West Ham in their first fixture of the 2021-22 campaign

Newcastle get their 2021-22 Premier League campaign up and running with a home fixture against West Ham.

Steve Bruce's side then make the trip to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa, before a home clash with Southampton and then an away meeting with Manchester United.

The Toon Army will also face the Red Devils in the traditional Boxing Day clash on December 26 at St James' Park, while their New Year's Day match sees them meet Southampton at St Mary's Stadium.

Newcastle finished 12th in the Premier League table last season and will undoubtedly have the primary aim of avoiding a relegation battle in the 2021-22 campaign.

They will hope to be well clear of the drop zone by the end of the season, when Bruce's men will have consecutive league fixtures against Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal.

The final fixture of Newcastle's season will see them travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley.

Newcastle Premier League fixtures 2021-22

Date Time Match
14/08/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v West Ham United
21/08/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Newcastle United
28/08/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Southampton
11/09/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Newcastle United
18/09/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Leeds United
25/09/2021 15:00 Watford v Newcastle United
02/10/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Newcastle United
16/10/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
23/10/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
30/10/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Chelsea
06/11/2021 15:00 Brighton v Newcastle United
20/11/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Brentford
27/11/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Newcastle United
01/12/2021 19:45 Newcastle United v Norwich City
04/12/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Burnley
11/12/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Newcastle United
15/12/2021 20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United
18/12/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester City
26/12/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester United
28/12/2021 15:00 Everton v Newcastle United
01/01/2022 15:00 Southampton v Newcastle United
15/01/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Watford
22/01/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Newcastle United
09/02/2022 19:45 Newcastle United v Everton
12/02/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Aston Villa
19/02/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Newcastle United
26/02/2022 15:00 Brentford v Newcastle United
05/03/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Brighton
12/03/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Newcastle United
19/03/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
02/04/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
09/04/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Wolverhampton
16/04/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Leicester City
23/04/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Newcastle United
30/04/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Liverpool
07/05/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Newcastle United
15/05/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Arsenal
22/05/2022 16:00 Burnley v Newcastle United