Newcastle face backlash as 'leaked' Saudi Arabia-style away kit attracts criticism

Newcastle United will reportedly be taking inspiration from their Saudi Arabian owners next season, with the Daily Mail claiming the Magpies’ away kit for 2022-23 will be a green and white design.

The Premier League outfit work with Castore – a company in which tennis superstar Sir Andy Murray owns a stake – for their kits.

The first year of that partnership has seen the Tyneside team in a black and gold kit on their travels, with light blue as a third kit, but there is seemingly a Middle Eastern theme in production for the club’s next top-flight campaign.

What is Newcastle’s new away kit said to look like?

Reports claim that Newcastle’s change strip for next season will carry the colours of the Saudi Arabian flag.

The Daily Mail article says: “Newcastle's crest, as well as the trim of the neck and sleeves, have been coloured green on an all-white backdrop, bearing a striking resemblance to the shirt of the Saudi national team.”

Leaked images of the supposed new design do not include a main sponsor as the Magpies’ new owners are said to have ended an agreement with online Chinese gaming operator Fun88.

Will Newcastle’s new away kit attract criticism?

The leaked design has been greeted with a mixed response from Magpies supporters on social media, although no confirmation from the club regarding their kit plans for 2022-23 has been released.

They can however expect criticism from opponents of their ownership if they follow a Saudi Arabian theme.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) completed a £300 million ($366m) takeover of Newcastle in October 2021, with an 80 per cent controlling stake in the club acquired.

Ambitious plans for the future were immediately laid out, as Steve Bruce was quickly replaced as manager by Eddie Howe, and Newcastle were European football’s biggest spenders during the January transfer window.

PIF had to prove when completing the Premier League’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test that it has no connection to the Saudi state, with serious human rights issues in that region attracting criticism from those accusing Newcastle and the Premier League of “sportswashing”.

