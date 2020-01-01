Newcastle face competition from Southampton & West Ham for £15m-rated Sampdoria defender Colley

The centre-back is being extensively scouted by the Premier League trio and is open to a switch to England in the future

Newcastle, West Ham and are all interested in signing centre-back Omar Colley.

Scouts from the Premier League trio have been monitoring the 27-year-old, who is keen on a move to , despite the Italian side's battle against relegation.

Sampdoria are keen to keep hold of Colley in January due to a serious knee injury to their other first-choice centre back Alex Ferrari but they risk losing the Gambia star for as little as £15 million (€18m/$20m).

The side will only consider a sale if they sign a replacement although they could agree to put a deal in place for next summer, giving them time to find an alternative.

That's how successfully completed a move for Danish defender Joachim Andersen, with the club beginning talks over a summer switch in the winter transfer window before signing him for a €30m (£25m/$33m) fee.

Newcastle and Southampton are particularly keen to strengthen in the centre-back area, while West Ham may need to move players on to fit in the former star.

Hammers manager David Moyes has already suggested that he'd be willing to recall loanee Grady Diangana to boost his attacking options.

"He’s a really good player," Moyes told talkSPORT. "It’s a decision we’ll make as January goes on.

"Playing in a team at the top of the league can do the boy a world of good. If we need him, there’s no problem bringing him back."

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce, meanwhile, is prioritising a striker in January ahead of bolstering his defensive ranks with Joelinton struggling to live up to his £30m price tag.

And Southampton are due to lose Japanese central defender Maya Yoshida on a free transfer with his contract expiring in the summer, leaving room for another arrival in his place.

Ralph Hassenhutl's side has also been linked with Genk full-back Joakim Maehle and forward Jarrod Bowen.