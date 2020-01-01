Longstaff agrees short-term Newcastle contract extension as talks for in-demand midfielder continue

The Premier League club have also announced Andy Carroll and Javier Manquillo will be staying with the club beyond the 2019-20 season

Andy Carroll and Javier Manquillo have signed new deals with , while Matty Longstaff has agreed to a short-term extension.

Longstaff's long-term future still remains unclear, however. The midfielder's contract was due to expire at the end of June but he has now signed on for the rest of the campaign.

The 20-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season and he is the subject of widespread interest from clubs across Europe, with side having already made him an offer.

More teams

He burst onto the scene in October last year when he scored the winner on his Premier League debut against at St James’ Park, however he is reportedly still only on wages of £850-a-week and will only remain with Newcastle long term if they offer a significant raise.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has previously said he is "desperate" for Longstaff - whose old brother Sean is also a first-team midfielder for the north-east club - to stay on Tyneside.

Carroll meanwhile has yet to score since re-joining his boyhood club prior to the start of the 2019-20 season, making 16 appearances in all competitions but only four starts in his second spell at St James' Park.

The striker, who left for on deadline day in January 2011 and then moved on to West Ham, will remain at Newcastle for another year.

As for Manquillo, the Spanish full-back is now tied to the Premier League club until 2024 after penning a four-year contract, with Bruce delighted to retain the duo.

Article continues below

"I'm delighted Javier Manquillo and Andy Carroll have extended their contracts longer term," Bruce told the club's website . "They have both made important contributions this season and I'm really pleased we can continue to call on them beyond the summer."

SB: "Andy Carroll has had a huge influence, not just on the pitch but in the dressing room. He wants Newcastle to do well. He's four or five kilos down from what he was a few weeks ago. He looks in good nick so we hope his ankle stays well." pic.twitter.com/ALarHCxHKu — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 24, 2020

Nabil Bentaleb and Danny Rose will be staying beyond this month too after their loan deals from and respectively were extended.

Newcastle also confirmed they have an agreement in principle with to keep Valentino Lazaro, who arrived on loan in January, but Rob Elliot, Jack Colback and Jamie Sterry will all be leaving when their contracts expire.