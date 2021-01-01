New Neymar contract at PSG is ‘great news’, says Mbappe

The news that the former Barcelona star is set to pen a new deal was greeted with delight by the World Cup winner after a 2-0 win over Marseille

Kylian Mbappe is delighted to hear that Neymar will sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazil international star, who arrived at the club in 2017, has intimated that he wants to extend his deal at Parc des Prince, with reports suggesting that an announcement could be close.

Had PSG failed to agree terms with the former Barcelona star, they may have been forced to sell him this summer or else see him depart for nothing a year later.

“This is great news. everyone knows the importance of this player. I hope he will be able to write the history of this club for many years to come,” Mbappe told Canal+.

Mbappe had double reason for celebration as he was commenting after a 2-0 win over rivals Marseille that keeps PSG in touch at the top of the Ligue 1 table. He was able to get on the scoresheet with a fine breakaway goal and was pleased with the manner in which the team executed their tactics, although he says there is more to come from himself.

"We started well. We were able to score very early in the game, it closed then, but we controlled the game afterwards. It was a serious game and we stay in touch,” he said.”

“I keep playing matches, and I’m managing to finish the matches better. I am ramping up and it will get better and better.”

Article continues below

Meanwhile, PSG have a Champions League double header against Barcelona to look forward to, the first leg of which arrives at the end of the month. Mbappe denied it is a date that is already in the minds of his colleagues.

“Does Barca occupy our thoughts already? No because we have to concentrate on the next game in the league because we have dropped too many points,” he said. “But that could be a good thing because it means that we have to play matches with intensity. It means that we will not, therefore, be surprised in the Champions League.”

PSG reached the Champions League final in 2020 but suffered a 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the final.