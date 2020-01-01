New Man Utd signing Telles reveals what he'll offer club & says he's a set-piece specialist

The Brazilian left-back completed a move to Old Trafford on deadline day and believes he can help the Red Devils at both ends of the field

new-boy Alex Telles considers himself to be a “different” kind of defender, with the Brazilian left-back intending to influence proceedings at both ends of the field.

The 27-year-old certainly fits the bill when it comes to modern-day full-backs.

While his top priority will always be to keep opponents at bay, the South American has shown that he is just as capable of making an impact in the final third.

More teams

The 2019-20 campaign saw him register 13 goals across all competitions, with another two added to his tally through three appearances this season before United came calling.

Telles also arrives in with a healthy haul of 57 assists recorded through his 195 appearances for .

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has bought into that for the bargain price of €17 million (£15m/$20m), with a man set to compete with Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams for regular game time confident that he can make an immediate impression at a Premier League giant.

Telles told United’s official website when asked about what he will offer to the collective cause: “I like to think of myself as a very intelligent player, a set-piece specialist and I’m always looking for opportunities to create passes to score goals.

“I’m in the best moment of my life in terms of being a versatile player, and obviously coming to play in the Premier League and playing against the opponents I have done already, and playing in a league as strong as the Premier League. I hope to be able to bring my best to the club.

Article continues below

“I look at being a defender in a different way with my goals. I’m looking to create more openings wherever possible but during training I also pay particular attention to set-piece training. Apart from the key basics of being a defender, which is obviously about defending well, I want to have extra aspects to my game so I’m a versatile player.



“I have great beliefs in my defensive capabilities but also in my attacking ability. I’m in the best moment of my career and I believe I’ve grown a lot, and hopefully I can continue to do so.”

The presence of Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford – another Portuguese speaker – should help Telles to settle into new surroundings, with advice from the Red Devils midfielder having already been sought.

“I believe I’m going to meet a marvellous group. I’ve spoken to Bruno Fernandes and he’s said how welcoming the boys are. I believe I will settle very well into the group.”