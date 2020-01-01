New clubs, new crests, new headache for Malaysian league outfits

Starting anew is never easy, especially in Malaysian club football, when a fresh start is not always viewed positively by the fans.

As of Friday, October 2, all 20 of Malaysia and Premier League clubs (excluding feeder clubs) have submitted their first stage privatisation documentations to the Malaysian FA (FAM), paving the way for top Malaysian clubs to be run as proper professional clubs in the near future.

While there is a debate brewing whether the current privatisation push by FAM will actually force clubs to operate professionally, in the immediate days following the September 30 deadline, the most obvious discussion regarding privatisation has been on matters concerning the identities of the new clubs.

In accordance with FAM and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) regulations, these clubs, which mostly used to operate as football associations (FA), are required to take up a new name and crest, a requirement that admittedly makes sense considering that the original FAs will still be around, carrying out FA duties.

More teams

Almost immediately, were the first outfit to suffer criticisms for its rebranding plans, its new name Darul Aman FC (after the last two third of the state's official name, Kedah Darul Aman) ridiculed by its own fans.

While its president had a point in choosing this name, ostensibly to avoid comparisons to a certain fast food franchise were the club to be renamed Kedah FC, he certainly would not be able to explain away the rationale behind their new crest, which can only be described as amateurish.

Awat tak dak dah ka designer anak Kedah hat hebat2 .Logo Sekolah Badlishah Kulim segak lagi..Adoi Papadom Parpu pic.twitter.com/4AS9XdlhlT — Hafizal Hamad (@hafizal_hamad) September 30, 2020

While some fans have suggested that clubs retain elements of their original FA crest, this is not possible due to a number of reasons, according to Goal's chat with secretary-general Johan Kamal Hamidon two weeks earlier.

In explaining the delay in his outfit's privatisation submission, Johan detailed that FAM and AFC require that the new crests be distinct enough from the original FA crest. And in the Red Giants' case, its original crest also includes the Selangor state government crest, which further complicates any attempt to retain the original FA crest as state approval will then be needed. At the time this piece is published, the club that will be renamed Selangor FC have not revealed its new crest.

And around a month earlier, it had been 's turn to suffer ridicule for its new crest. While the design is appealingly clean, just days after it was announced, it was found out that the tree element on the crest looks suspiciously similar to two foreign teams' crests, as well as an Australian health product manufacturer's logo.

Admittedly, the question of identity in club football is always a sensitive issue especially to fans, which is why top European clubs usually prefer tweaks over drastic changes.

Article continues below

The crest change undertaken by FC back in late 2017 is one good example how it could be done sensitively and properly. The Turtles engaged their fans by asking for their submissions well ahead of the coming season (and way before the privatisation push by FAM), and when they landed on a design, it was one that is not only aesthetically pleasing, but is also original.

But then this is Malaysian football after all, where last-minute crunches and documents submissions are the norm, so for most of the clubs that needed a crest change for the privatisation process, a time-consuming fan submission contest must have been out of the question.

At the end of the day, the visuals are just one aspect of the privatisation process being pushed on Malaysian clubs. What matters more than snazzy, flashy logos is the operational transformations that must follow privatisation, which hopefully will finally drag club football in the country into the 21st century.