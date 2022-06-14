New €100m Real Madrid signing Tchouameni takes Bale's No.18 shirt as he's unveiled at Bernabeu

Aurelien Tchouameni has completed a medical ahead of his official unveiling as a Real Madrid player, with the 22-year-old midfielder inheriting the No.18 shirt at Santiago Bernabeu from Gareth Bale on the back of a €100 million (£85m/$107m) transfer.

The France international is linking up with the Blancos after seeing his stock soar across two-and-a-half years at Monaco.

His current ability and future potential have convinced the current holders of La Liga and Champions League titles to invest heavily in his ability, with a hot prospect set to fill a jersey in the Spanish capital that was vacated by a Wales international forward when he hit free agency this summer.

What number is Tchouameni taking at Real Madrid?

The Blancos have confirmed that their latest big-money signing will be taking the No.18 spot in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

More to follow...