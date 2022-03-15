Neville backs plan to demolish Old Trafford & urges Man Utd to build 'brand new super stadium'

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville says he is in favour of the club's plans to redevelop Old Trafford.

GOAL reported this week that United are considering ideas to upgrade the stadium and are even open to demolishing and completely rebuilding it on the same site.

The club hope to modernise their home ground, but plans are still in the early stages and nothing is being ruled out.

What has been said?

Neville gave his backing to the proposal to completely rebuild Old Trafford as he believes the club should always have one of the best football grounds in the world.

"There is a story emerging today from Old Trafford that they might be looking rebuild the entire stadium and I have just been asked what I think of it," he said in a video posted on Instagram.

"I actually think that it would be the right move. I think that by the time that they have spent money on Old Trafford, the existing one, then I think you would probably be better off building a brand new, super stadium.

"I do think that Manchester United should always be at the forefront of stadiums, best facilities and they have fallen behind."

Asked by Jamie Carragher if he would get behind the Glazers if they were to build a new stadium, Neville said: "No, not particularly. I do think it's time for them to sell. I do think that they've, to be fair, overstayed their welcome.

"I think the fact that they said they would engage with the fans three, four, five months ago and they haven't done since is not good enough. I think it would be a breath of fresh air.

"But I do think the stadium needs redevelopment. It's fallen behind many other stadiums, not just in this country, but obviously in Europe and I do think they need to rebuild that stadium."

When was Old Trafford built?

Old Trafford has served as United's home stadium for 112 years.

It has already gone through several expansions since then and is currently the United Kingdom's largest club football stadium - only England's home stadium Wembley has a bigger capacity.

GOAL reported on Monday that the option of tearing down the entire stadium and building a new one from scratch looks the least likely option.

The club would rather upgrade Old Trafford in a way which would allow the team to continue playing their home games at the same place.

