Ndidi return delights Leicester City manager Rodgers

The Super Eagles star returned to the Foxes squad against Norwich, having missed their previous three games

manager Brendan Rodgers has expressed his delight with the return of Wilfred Ndidi from injury.

The international missed the Foxes’ previous three games against Athletic, and after struggling to overcome a knee injury he suffered in January.

The combative midfielder, however, returned to action in their defeat to in Friday’s Premier League game at Carrow Road, featuring for 23 minutes.

Ahead of their tie against on Wednesday, Rodgers confirmed the 23-year-old is fully fit with only international Daniel Amartey the only player nursing injury in his team.

“The great news for us was Wilf coming back and getting game time,” Rodgers told the club website.

“Apart from that, Daniel Amartey has been out for a period of time, but everyone else is okay.”

Ndidi has been a consistent performer for the King Power Stadium outfit before the injury problem, featuring in 27 games across all competitions.