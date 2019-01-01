Live Scores
African All Stars

'Ndidi is the best DM in Premier League' - Twitter praises Nigeria star showing vs. Manchester City

Comments()
getty
The 22-year-old was a vital cog in the Foxes' midfield during Monday's Premier League loss to Pep Guardiola's men

Wilfred Ndidi was one of the outstanding players for Leicester City despite their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City.

The combative midfielder put in a decent shift at the Etihad Stadium on Monday night, winning all of his aerial duels, with seven interceptions and 74 touches recorded.

Vincent Kompany's stunner in the 70th minute separated both teams but the Nigeria international's display earned him rave reviews from football enthusiasts on social media.

 

Close