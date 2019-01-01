SportSG announce a three-year partnership with Bayern Munich

National sports agency Sport Singapore (SportSG) announced on Sunday that they have penned a three-year partnership with .

As a result of this tie-up, both the parties involved will join forces to organise the FC Bayern Youth Cup, an international youth tournament series. Coach exchanges and overseas education programs will also be a part of this deal.

The deal was announced on Sunday morning, on the sidelines of the finals of the 2019 FC Bayern Youth Cup Singapore at the Jurong East Stadium. A shortlist of 16 players who could be traveling to Munich in May for the Bayern Youth Cup finals was prepared with the help of Bayern hall of famer Klaus Augenthaler. Eventually, 10 players are set to make the trip.

Joerg Wacker – a Bayern executive board member – said that Singaporeans’ passion for football came to the notice of the club when its first team featured in the pre-season International Champions Cup tournament in July 2017.

"In the last two years, we felt that we shared the same vision for football and we are proud to extend our work with SportSG," he said.

"FC Bayern is committed to contribute extensively and positively to the youth football development in Singapore for many years."

SportSG chief executive officer Lim Teck Yin said: "We are very happy to have a famous global brand in football - FC Bayern - as a long-term partner to enrich our existing programmes.

"There is a lot to learn from them with their longstanding record of producing well-rounded players.

"Their expertise will definitely help to inspire upcoming talents, encourage more players to train seriously and I hope that we will see sustained and increased interest in the sport over the years."